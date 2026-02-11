At least 20 killed as Cyclone Gezani tears into Madagascar

At least 20 people have been killed after Cyclone Gezani tore into Madagascar with violent winds and torrential rain.The storm made landfall Tuesday in the coastal city of Toamasina, packing winds of up to 250 kilometres per hour, ripping roofs off homes, uprooting trees, and leaving entire neighbourhoods underwater.

Authorities say several people died when their houses collapsed. Fifteen are still missing, and dozens more have been injured.

Drone footage shows widespread flooding across the city of 400,000 people, with roads blocked by debris and sheet metal.

Aid groups describe the scene as “total chaos,” saying up to 90 percent of roofs were damaged in some areas.

Forecasters say Toamasina was hit by the most intense part of the storm, possibly one of the strongest to strike the region in decades.

Madagascar’s new leader is now in the city assessing the damage, as the cyclone continues to move inland, raising fears of further flooding.