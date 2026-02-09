Sudan rejoins East African IGAD bloc after two-year membership freeze

Sudan has announced its full return to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), ending a two-year freeze imposed after the regional bloc invited a rival paramilitary commander to peace talks.

Sudan suspended its IGAD membership in January 2024 in protest.

The decisive factor was the bloc's invitation to Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to a summit in Uganda.

The move was seen by Sudan's army-aligned government as a breach of sovereignty amidst its brutal war with the RSF.

War forms backdrop to diplomatic move

The conflict, raging since April 2023, has killed tens of thousands and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, displacing 11 million people.

The war has effectively split the nation, with the RSF controlling large western and southern areas and even forming a parallel, unrecognized administration.

Sovereignty reaffirmed, path to dialogue opened

The foreign ministry's decision to rejoin follows a January meeting between IGAD's executive secretary and Sudan's Prime Minister.

It cited a critical IGAD statement that condemned RSF violations and reaffirmed Sudan's unity and sovereignty.

The bloc has welcomed the return as a step toward regional solidarity and peace.