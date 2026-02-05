Welcome to Africanews

China to import some South African products duty-free

By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

South Africa

China will allow duty-free imports of some South African products under a deal being finalised as Pretoria seeks to diversify its markets, the trade ministry said Thursday. China is South Africa's biggest trade partner by country, followed by the United States, which in August last year imposed 30 percent tariffs on some South African products.

Trade Minister Parks Tau is travelling to China to sign an agreement that "will see South African exports getting duty-free access to the Chinese market and attract investment into South Africa", the ministry said.

"This trip comes at a time when South Africa is pursuing an objective of market diversification and export growth," it added, without specifying which sectors would benefit from the duty-free deal. Tau will also meet with Chinese companies interested in investing in South Africa, it said.

China became Pretoria's largest trading partner in 2023 after overtaking the European Union, with South Africa exporting mainly minerals and agricultural products.

Pretoria has said it is trying to negotiate a better trade deal with the United States over fears its 30 percent tariffs on a range of products could cost thousands of jobs.

Tensions between the South African government and President Donald Trump's administration have blown up over the past year over a range of issues, disrupting the transatlantic relationship.

