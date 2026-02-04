Leader of South Africa's second largest party says he will not stand for re-election

The leader of the second-largest party in South Africa's ruling coalition, the Democratic Alliance, announced Wednesday he would not seek re-election, in a major shake-up ahead of local polls.

The pro-business DA -- credited with boosting confidence in the country when it joined the 10-party coalition in 2024 -- has been rocked by a series of internal controversies over the leadership of John Steenhuisen.

Also agriculture minister in the government of national unity (GNU), Steenhuisen said he would not run for a third term at party elections in April so that he could focus on a foot-and-mouth outbreak ravaging local stocks.

"After leading the DA into the GNU, my next chapter must be to eradicate this devastating disease from our shores once and for all," the 49-year-old said.

South Africa in January rolled out a 10-year drive to vaccinate 20 million cattle against the disease in an outbreak Steenhuisen described as the "worst ever".

This week, farmers went to court, with lobby groups accusing him of blocking private sector efforts to help curb the spread of the disease.

First elected in 2019, he has come under scrutiny in recent months over his handling of the outbreak, the firing of the environment minister in November, and various internal party complaints.

Steenhuisen's exclusion from the leadership race is seen as a bid by the party to remove perceptions that it is in disarray ahead of local government elections later this year.

Claiming to be polling at historically high levels, the DA is seeking to win over voters disillusioned with poor performance of the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC was forced to seek coalition partners after it lost its 30-year majority in the 2024 national elections, accused of incompetent and corrupt governance.

The DA runs the Western Cape province and its capital city, Cape Town, seen as among the better-managed municipalities in the country.