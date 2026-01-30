Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Brussels for 15th EU Association Council meeting

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, in Rabat, Morocco, Monday, June 3, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas welcomed Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita to Brussels on Thursday for the 15th meeting of the Association Council of the European Union and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica of the European Commission was also present.

The event was an opportunity to discuss political, economic and trade matters.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the EU-Morocco Association Agreement on its 30th anniversary.

The talks also covered democracy and human rights, as well as cooperation on migration, green transition and sustainable socio-economic development.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..