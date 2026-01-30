Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Brussels for 15th EU Association Council meeting

The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas welcomed Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita to Brussels on Thursday for the 15th meeting of the Association Council of the European Union and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica of the European Commission was also present.

The event was an opportunity to discuss political, economic and trade matters.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the EU-Morocco Association Agreement on its 30th anniversary.

The talks also covered democracy and human rights, as well as cooperation on migration, green transition and sustainable socio-economic development.