Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Brussels for 15th EU Association Council meeting

Morocco
The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas welcomed Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita to Brussels on Thursday for the 15th meeting of the Association Council of the European Union and the Kingdom of Morocco.
Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica of the European Commission was also present.
The event was an opportunity to discuss political, economic and trade matters.
The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the EU-Morocco Association Agreement on its 30th anniversary.
The talks also covered democracy and human rights, as well as cooperation on migration, green transition and sustainable socio-economic development.
00:43
Northern Morocco on maximum flood alert as Loukkos River swells
00:53
Shipping data shows Indian diesel exports to West Africa at record high
01:30
Senegal's president praises player for actions during AFCON final
00:29
Africa tourism up by 8% as global tourism hits record high
00:35
Prince Moulay Rachid meets Morocco football players after AFCON final defeat
00:02
Africa Cup champions receive hero's welcome on return to Dakar