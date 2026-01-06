Morocco’s tourism sector hits record highs

Morocco’s tourism sector is hitting record highs. In 2025, the country welcomed 19.8 million tourists, a 14 percent increase from the previous year, according to the tourism ministry.

Tourism plays a vital role in the economy, contributing around seven percent of Morocco’s GDP and supporting thousands of jobs, while generating crucial foreign currency.

The surge has been driven by new international air routes, stronger links to key travel markets, and efforts to promote new destinations across the country. Morocco has also encouraged investment in renovating hotels and opening new ones to keep pace with demand.

Financial returns are rising sharply. Between January and November, tourism revenue reached 124 billion dirhams, or 13.5 billion dollars, marking a 19 percent year-on-year increase.

Looking ahead, Morocco aims to attract 26 million tourists by 2030, when it will co-host the FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, reinforcing its ambitions as a global tourism hub.