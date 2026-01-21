South Africa floods kill 38 in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

South Africa’s Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane, says the death toll from the recent floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga has risen to 38, as government accelerates emergency housing support for affected communities.

In a statement delivered on Tuesday, Simelane confirmed that fatalities in Limpopo have increased from 17 to 18, while the death toll in Mpumalanga stands at 20, with six people still missing in Limpopo.

The floods, triggered by days of intense rainfall, have destroyed or damaged thousands of homes across the two provinces.

Simelane said 1,942 houses have been recorded as damaged in Limpopo and 1,808 in Mpumalanga, warning that the figures could rise as assessments continue. She added that severe weather and difficult terrain in parts of Limpopo are hampering verification and relief efforts.

The minister stressed that verification of affected households is “central” to the state’s response, as it determines the extent of damage and the type of emergency housing support families receive. While the verification process is still under way, authorities have started assisting households that have already been confirmed as affected.

Government is rolling out a two-phase emergency housing plan for displaced residents. In the first phase, the Department of Human Settlements is procuring Temporary Emergency Accommodation for people currently staying in mass care centres and evacuation sites.

The second phase will see the acquisition of Temporary Residential Units, with 39 units earmarked for the Mbaula area, 73 for Bushbuckridge, 5 for Blouberg and 13 for Makhado.

Simelane said she and the Limpopo and Mpumalanga MECs for Human Settlements will be on the ground over the next two days to monitor the rollout and “ensure the communities receive the necessary help”. She extended her condolences to the families of the deceased and paid tribute to local communities and organisations supporting those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.