Former Burkina leader and alleged coup plotter arrested in Togo and expelled

Burkina Faso’s former transitional president and the alleged mastermind behind a number coup plots has been arrested in Togo and expelled, local sources say.

Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba ousted Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré in a 2022 coup. But eight months later, Damiba was himself overthrown by the military leader Ibrahim Traoré, who is still in power.

Reports say Damiba was arrested in Lomé last week and tried for the attempted destabilisation of Burkina Faso. He was then taken to the airport, although his destination hasn't been confirmed.

Since going into exile in Togo, Damiba has been accused of numerous coup and assassination plots.

Ouagadougou says authorities foiled an attempted assassination of Traoré planned for 3 January.

A number of alleged conspirators have appeared on state TV, claiming to have acted on orders from Damiba.

Security officials say Damiba had planned a number of targeted assassinations of civilian and military figures, starting with Traoré.