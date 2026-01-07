Burkina Faso authorities say new coup plot foiled, arrests underway

Authorities in Burkina Faso say they have thwarted a new coup attempt amid heightened political tensions in the West African country. The alleged plot was uncovered late on Saturday night, January 3, before it could be carried out, according to official sources.

The information was first made public by a pro-government web television outlet, citing security officials. Government authorities later confirmed the claims, saying the situation is under control while security forces remain on high alert.

Speaking in a televised address, Burkina Faso’s Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana, said the plan involved a coordinated effort to destabilise the country through a series of targeted assassinations. He stated that the plot was scheduled to begin at around 11 p.m. and would have targeted both civilian and military leaders.

According to Sana, the alleged plan included attempts to neutralise the head of state, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, either at close range or through an operation aimed at mining his residence. “A plan was in place to destabilise the country through targeted assassinations,” the minister said.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing and that arrests have already begun. Sana warned that all those implicated would be handed over to prosecutors and would face the full force of the law.

In a separate statement, the minister praised the country’s intelligence services, crediting their professionalism with preventing what he described as yet another attempt to destabilise Burkina Faso.

The alleged plot is the latest in a series of claims of attempts to remove Captain Traoré, who himself seized power in 2022 after overthrowing Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba. Since that takeover, Burkina Faso has experienced persistent political uncertainty, with repeated reports of coup attempts and ongoing security challenges.