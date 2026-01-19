Sudan: Business steadily returns to Khartoum market

Activity is steadily picking up again in the central market in downtown Khartoum, with the army back in control of the Sudanese capital.

In April 2023, fighting broke out in the centre of the city between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The RSF have since been pushed out, after the army led an offensive in the area last March.

But market vendors say making a good living is more challenging than before the unrest.

Hashim Mohamed says, "prices are somewhat high due to the difficulty of bringing produce to the market. There are difficulties along the way from farms and shops until goods reach the market here. However, if transportation fees were reduced and security on the roads increased, prices would decrease."

Khartoum is no longer at risk of mass starvation that looms over battlefield cities and displacement camps in other parts of the country.

But with the economy in tatters, business is still tricky. The currency has plummeted, going from trading at 570 Sudanese pounds to the US dollar before the conflict broke out to 3,500 in 2026.

Adam Hammad, a market vendor, says, "we suffer from a lack of resources, a shortage of employees, and a lack of financial liquidity entering the market. The market is not what it used to be, but overall, it is better than it was when the Rapid Support Forces took control."

The conflict in Sudan has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions. It has triggered what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.