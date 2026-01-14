Uganda's president urges people to vote in Thursday's general election

Thousands of people on Tuesday attended Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s final campaign rally in the capital Kampala ahead of Thursday’s general election.

The 81-year-old leader of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, who has ruled the country since 1986, is seeking a seventh term in office.

One of Africa’s oldest heads of state, his government has changed the constitution twice to remove age and term limits to allow him to stand in the polls.

But despite his age and growing concern about his government's suppression of political opponents, human rights abuses, and corruption scandals, his supporters remain steadfast.

Amid a sea of yellow, the ruling party’s colour, partisan Emma Akello said she has been impressed by his youth programmes but that more money should be directed to the poorest.

“The president has injected a lot of money for the youth,” she said.

“But the people in those offices should find better ways of conveying that money to reach the youth especially the ghetto youth. They don’t get that money because of mishandling.”

Another NRM supporter, Gloria Ninsiima, said under Museveni, women's rights have improved enormously.

"Ever since Museveni came to power, us women got rescued. Because we were kept in the kitchen but now, we can speak in public,” she said.

In his closing address, Museveni encouraged his supporters to vote, adding that any interference "would be crushed".

Ugandan authorities began deploying troops on Saturday in parts of Kampala, with armoured trucks spreading into different parts of the city, a move that has alarmed opposition figures.

The Uganda Communications Commission also directed mobile internet providers to temporarily suspend services, citing misinformation, electoral fraud and incitement of violence.

Museveni’s opponents in the presidential race, including the 43-year-old pop-star-turned politician known as Bobi Wine, have also held rallies.

The opposition leader, who stood against Museveni in 2021, has campaigned while wearing a flak jacket and helmet to protect himself from gunfire.

The United Nations Human Rights Office says the vote is taking place in an atmosphere of repression and intimidation with authorities detaining hundreds of opposition supporters.