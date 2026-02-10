Electric boda bodas offer cleaner rides and new jobs in Uganda

Motorcycle taxis are among the fastest and most affordable ways to get around East Africa, and in Uganda they are widely known as boda bodas. Thousands crisscross city streets every day, especially in the capital Kampala, where traffic congestion and limited public transport make them essential.

But rising air pollution in urban areas is driving a shift. As concerns grow over emissions and health risks, more riders are turning to electric motorcycles, offering a cleaner alternative for urban transport.

“This bike doesn’t emit, so there is no environmental pollution,” said Sam Atumanyir, a motorcycle taxi driver who recently switched to an electric model. “It helps to keep our health good.”

The move is also making economic sense. For passengers, motorcycle taxis remain one of the most affordable transport options. For drivers, electric bikes are proving cheaper to run, with rising fuel prices pushing many to consider alternatives.

“Fuel is expensive compared to the amount of money for a battery,” Atumanyir added, highlighting the lower operating costs of electric motorcycles.

Beyond transport, the transition is creating new jobs and skills. Local workshops assembling and maintaining electric bikes are providing employment opportunities for young Ugandans and helping build a domestic green technology sector.

“This is my dream job,” said Opoka Collin, a technician at an electric motorcycle assembly site. “We are acquiring things that were never on the ground in this country.”

Urban air pollution remains a global problem, but in Kampala, the growing presence of electric bikes is offering hope of cleaner air and a more sustainable future.

“The world is transitioning to a greener future,” said Janet Karambu Nyamu. “We are glad to be part of that change.”