Uganda vote overshadowed by detentions, intimidation and fears of violence

Uganda heads to the polls this Thursday, but for opposition leaders, the election is being overshadowed by concerns over political repression and the detention of government critics. Opposition figure Bobi Wine has focused his campaign on the issue of political prisoners, with his National Unity Platform (NUP) holding a prayer service in honor of those currently detained.

Among the most prominent voices criticizing the process is Winnie Byanyima, wife of jailed opposition leader Kizza Besigye and executive director of UNAIDS. Byanyima dismissed the vote as a “farce,” accusing President Yoweri Museveni of presiding over what she described as a militarized state. She said Uganda maintains only a “thin veneer” of democracy, arguing that state institutions have been captured by the president and the security forces loyal to him.

Analysts largely agree that the outcome of the vote appears to be a foregone conclusion, given Museveni’s long grip on power. However, Byanyima has warned that the greater concern may be the risk of violence. She said many Ugandans could stay away from polling stations out of fear, not apathy, citing past elections in which security forces used live ammunition against peaceful demonstrators.

Bobi Wine has sought to frame the election as a protest vote, turning Uganda’s national flag into a symbol of resistance. Authorities have responded by warning against what they call the “casual and inappropriate” use of the flag. According to the UN Human Rights Office and other observers, Wine’s supporters have faced frequent intimidation and harassment by security forces throughout the campaign.