Moroccan handicraft week merges culture and sport amid AFCON

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) heads into its final week, host Morocco marks its annual Handicrafts Week.

An exhibition in the capital, Rabat, merges culture and sport, highlighting their deep connections across the continent.

Mehdi Kotbi, president of the National Foundation of Museums, said culture and football live side by side.

"Morocco beats in the heart of Africa and Africa is beating in the heart of Morocco. It’s extraordinary," he added.

“We need celebrations because what is in the news is very difficult. Current events are intense and we need celebrations. We need fraternity.”

The exhibition includes football-themed works of art while showcasing artisanal Moroccan craftsmanship, including metal and woodwork, textiles, and jewellery.

Senegalese painter Zulu Mbaye said it is important to have cultural exchanges on a continental level.

"It’s high time for countries from the South to take care of themselves and initiate a South-South dialogue because nobody else will do it for them," he said.

The Moroccan government has been working to promote the work of local artisans and boost their competitiveness.

Its handicraft sector is a significant economic driver, generating an estimated annual revenue of $14 billion, and employing over 2.3 million people, according to the official statistics.

The top market for handcrafted Moroccan products is the United States, followed by France and Turkey.

The National Handicrafts Week runs until 18 January, the day of the AFCON final.