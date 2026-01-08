Chinese and Iranian warships arrive in South Africa for BRICS naval exercises

Warships from China and Iran have arrived in Cape Town ahead of a joint military drill hosted by South Africa starting Friday.

Named “Will for Peace 2026,” the drill brings together key nations from the BRICS+ group.

China will lead the week-long naval exercise held in South African waters from January 9 to January 16. Russian ships are also expected to reach Cape Town.

The theme of the drill is “Joint Actions to Ensure the Safety of Shipping and Maritime Economic Activities.“

The drill will showcase the participants’ commitment to “safeguard maritime trade routes [...] and deepen cooperation in support of peaceful maritime security,” South Africa’s Department of Defence said in a statement on December 30.

BRICS originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

It is not yet clear exactly which countries will participate to the China-led naval exercises.

The initiative also risks further straining relations between South Africa and the United States, after months of growing tensions between the two countries.