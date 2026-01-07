South Africa to host first China-led BRICS joint navy exercises

South Africa
The first China-led BRICS joint naval exercise is due to start on Friday in South African waters.
The theme of the drill is 'Joint Actions to Ensure the Safety of Shipping and Maritime Economic Activities.'
BRICS originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.
South Africa has not specified which countries will attend but media reports say Russia and Iran will take part.
The exercise has been held before but never under the name of BRICS. The change will likely concern Western nations as BRICS launches its first defense cooperation.
