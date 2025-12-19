Tensions between South Africa and US rise over detention of US officials

The United States has warned of "severe consequences" should South Africa not take action after briefly detaining "two US officials", who were providing support to the Afrikaner minority group according to Washington, on Tuesday.

It's yet another row in the series of events increasing tensions between Washington and Pretoria this year.

The United States has reacted to South Africa's brief arrest of two reportedly American officials on Tuesday, condemning the event and saying that passport information from the individuals in question had been released publicly.

According to Washington, the two officials were providing humanitarian assistance to the minority Afrikaner group. Washington has accused South Africa of discriminating against the white Afrikaner minority on several occasions without providing specific proof, and this topic has considerably contributed to rising tensions between the two countries this year.

"This can only be seen as an attempt to intimidate U.S. government personnel in South Africa on official business. The United States will not tolerate such behavior toward its government’s officials – or toward any of its citizens – who are legally and peacefully operating abroad. The public release of personal identifying information puts the official in harm’s way," read a statement by the US government.

South Africa has denied having arrested any US officials, saying on Wednesday that it had proceeded to arrest seven Kenyan citizens who were illegally working to process immigration applications for the US government.