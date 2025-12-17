South Africa moves to bring home citizens trapped in Ukraine conflict

South African authorities are negotiating with Russia to secure the return of 17 South African men who ended up fighting in Ukraine.

Officials say the men were allegedly deceived into joining the Russian military by Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma.

The men, along with two citizens from Botswana, were reportedly recruited in July under false promises. They were told they would either undergo training as bodyguards for Zuma’s political party, uMkhonto weSizwe, or participate in a personal development programme. Instead, they were drawn into the Russian armed forces and sent to the frontlines.

High-Level Talks Underway

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa, described the situation as highly sensitive. “These young men are in grave danger. We are working with authorities in both Russia and Ukraine to find ways to bring them home safely,” he said at a press briefing.

Magwenya added that discussions are focused mainly on Russian officials, as the men appear to have been absorbed into Russian military operations. “The government is giving this matter its highest possible attention,” he said. Russia’s embassy in South Africa has not responded to requests for comment.

The crisis came to light after South African officials received distress calls from the men on 6 November. Later that month, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, another of Zuma’s daughters, filed a police report accusing Zuma-Sambudla and two others of misleading the men. Among those recruited were eight members of her own family.

Zuma-Sambudla also filed a report, claiming she had been duped by Blessing Khoza, one of the accused, into bringing the men to Russia under the impression it was a legitimate paramilitary course. Efforts to contact Khoza and Siphokazi Xuma, the other alleged recruiter, were unsuccessful.

Families Plead for Safe Return

The situation has sparked protests in South Africa. On 5 December, at least 13 relatives and friends gathered outside Durban city hall, holding signs with messages like “Bring Them Back Alive” and “Home Is Where They Belong.”

One mother, speaking to local media, said: “They are being mistreated and are slowly breaking down. All they want is to come home alive. That’s all we can ask for.” Another told the Guardian she had not heard from her son since 27 August, when he called to say he was being forced to sign a Russian contract he did not understand, fearing he would be sent to the frontlines.