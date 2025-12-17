South African DJ Warras fatally shot in Johannesburg

A popular South African radio and club DJ, Warrick Stock, also known as DJ Warras, was shot dead in the heart of Johannesburg on Tuesday, highlighting the country’s ongoing struggle with violent crime.

The 40-year-old media personality was attacked in broad daylight by three suspects, one of whom opened fire before fleeing on foot, according to local police. No arrests have been made, and the motive for the killing remains unknown.

Attack Outside City Centre Building

Police said Stock was shot outside Zambesi House near the Carlton Centre, where he had spent hours supervising the installation of security systems. Unknown individuals had allegedly occupied the building, according to reports from South Africa’s state broadcaster, SABC.

Fred Kekana, a Johannesburg police chief, told reporters that CCTV footage showed a man with dreadlocks, dressed in what appeared to be a security uniform, opening fire. Stock attempted to run but collapsed in the street. Police found an unused firearm on him, and nothing was stolen during the attack. Key evidence, including cartridges, was recovered at the scene.

Officers are appealing to witnesses and members of the public for information. “We know they walked a long distance after the shooting, and officers have been tracking them to determine their whereabouts,” Kekana said.

Outpouring of Grief and Tributes

Stock’s sister, Nicole, described the family’s grief. “I am in shock. I don’t have words. I am shattered,” she told SABC. She asked the public not to share graphic images or videos, noting the trauma this brings to Stock’s three young sons.

DJ Warras was a prominent media figure, hosting the reality show Ngicel' iVisa on Mzansi Magic, and worked as a radio and TV presenter and podcaster. He also ran businesses in private security and property management, offering VIP protection services and overseeing building evictions.

Tributes poured in from fans, politicians, and industry figures. Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said Stock “spoke his truth without fear or favour” and expressed anger at the killing. Mzansi Magic described him as “charismatic, warm, and sharp-witted,” whose legacy “will live on.”

Crime in South Africa

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised nation, has one of the world’s highest murder rates. Police data shows an average of 63 people were killed daily between April and September, driven by robberies, gang violence, and other criminal activity. Stock’s murder adds to growing concerns about public safety in Johannesburg and across the country.