South africa won’t block US refugee program for white minority

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs a bill for National Health Insurance signed into law in Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, May 15, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

South Africa

South Africa has agreed not to interfere with a controversial U.S. refugee program bringing white South Africans to the United States, according to an internal meeting summary reviewed by Reuters.

The assurance was given during a closed-door meeting on December 23, after diplomatic tensions escalated when South African authorities raided a U.S. refugee processing site in Johannesburg, briefly detaining American officers and arresting contractors.

The meeting summary says South African officials told Washington they may reject claims that white South Africans face genocide, but would not block their right to emigrate. The program was launched by President Donald Trump after he froze most global refugee admissions, prioritising Afrikaners whom he claims face race-based persecution—allegations Pretoria strongly denies.

Relations between the two countries have worsened in recent months, including after Trump confronted President Cyril Ramaphosa over false genocide claims and after Washington barred South Africa from upcoming G20 meetings.

Despite the December raid, the U.S. State Department said refugee operations continue, adding that more Afrikaners arrived in the U.S. in December than any previous month, with higher numbers expected in January. South Africa’s foreign ministry denied negotiating the program with Washington.

