South Africa’s Ramaphosa reaffirms G20 commitment amid US boycott

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated on Sunday, November 30, that his country would remain fully engaged in G20 activities, despite recent tensions with the United States, which will host next year's G20 meetings.

Ramaphosa announced in a televised address to the nation after South Africa chaired the G20 leaders' summit a week earlier, which Washington boycotted. US President Donald Trump indicated earlier this week that South Africa would not be invited to G20 meetings next year due to tensions in bilateral relations.

"A few days ago, President Donald Trump made a statement to the effect that South Africa would not be invited to participate in the G20 in the United States. He repeated untrue statements about genocide against Africaners and the confiscation of land from white people in our country. We must make it clear that South Africa is one of the founding members of the G20, and South Africa is therefore a member of the G20 in its own name and right. We will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20," said Ramaphosa.

The South African president said that the United States' absence from this year's leaders' summit was due to misinformation and called it "regrettable." Mr. Trump, for his part, had cited allegations of "white genocide" in the African nation to justify boycotting the summit.

"As a country, we are aware that the stance taken by the United States Administration has been influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within our country, in the United States and elsewhere. These people who are spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa's national interests, destroying South African jobs, and weakening our country's relationship. With one of our most important partners," said Ramaphosa.

The South African head of state confirmed that South Africa transferred the G20 presidency to the United States earlier this week and emphasized the importance of its relations with Washington while remaining committed to dialogue.

The United States is expected to assume the rotating G20 presidency officially on December 1.