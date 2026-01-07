Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated Christmas Eve at an Orthodox service in the Moscow region on Tuesday evening.

He was joined by veterans of Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and their families, and he addressed the children in attendance:

"Russia’s warriors have always, as if at the Lord’s behest, carried out this mission of defending the Fatherland and its people, saving the Motherland and its people. At all times in Russia, this is how people have regarded their warriors, as those who, as if at the Lord’s behest, carry out this holy mission.”

The Russian Orthodox Church is the world's largest Orthodox denomination. Like other Eastern Orthodox churches, it follows the Julian calendar, which runs 13 days later than the Gregorian calendar, used by Catholic and Protestant churches. Christmas is celebrated on 7 January and a service is held on the night of 6 January.