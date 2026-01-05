ECOWAS urges respect for Venezuela's independence after US operation

The Economic Community of West African States has expressed concern over the situation in Venezuela, after the United States captured its president, Nicolás Maduro, and carried out military strikes on its capital Caracas.

ECOWAS urged the international community to "respect the independence and territorial integrity" of Venezuela.

The bloc also expressed support for the country’s population, "as they shape the future of their country through an inclusive process,"it said in a statement on Sunday night.

Over the weekend, the US captured President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, in a military operation many legal experts described as illegal.

The pair were transferred to New York City, where they are detained in a Brooklyn jail and face charges tied to drug trafficking and terrorism.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to assert control over Venezuela’s oil reserves, and said the US would run the country for the time being.

ECOWAS acknowledged “the right of states to fight international crimes” but called on all countries to respect international law, "especially article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter," which demands that states refrain from the threat or use of force against other nations.

The bloc also aligned itself with the African Union, which has called for restraint and dialogue, including "among Venezuelans themselves."