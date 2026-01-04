Pope voices concern over US raid in Venezuela, calls for peace and sovereignty

Pope Leo has expressed deep concern over the recent US raid in Venezuela, urging that the well-being of the Venezuelan people must take precedence over all other considerations.

Speaking during his traditional Sunday noon blessing at the Vatican, the pope called for an immediate end to violence and stressed the importance of respecting Venezuela’s sovereignty. He said the unfolding situation should lead to justice and peace, not further instability.

“With a heart full of concern, I am following the developments of the situation in Venezuela,” the pope said. “The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every other consideration and lead to overcoming violence and embarking on paths of justice and peace, guaranteeing the country’s sovereignty, ensuring the rule of law enshrined in the constitution, and respecting the human and civil rights of each and every person.”

The pope’s remarks come amid heightened international debate following the US military operation and the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. His appeal focused on protecting civilians and upholding legal and constitutional principles during a period of uncertainty.

This is not the first time Pope Leo has spoken out on Venezuela. In previous statements, he has urged the United States to pursue dialogue and diplomatic solutions, including the use of economic pressure, rather than military force, to achieve political change.