Pope Leo XIV appeals for peace for people fleeing violence in Eastern Congo

Pope Leo XIV appealed for peace for the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday, as part of his weekly message to the faithful in Saint Peter’s Square.

Eastern Congo is facing renewed violence after decades of fighting between government forces and dozens of armed groups vying for control of the mineral-rich area.

"Today I would like to recall in particular the great difficulties faced by the population of the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, forced to flee their country, especially towards Burundi, because of the violence, facing a serious humanitarian crisis," Leo told the crowd gathered to hear his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Leo also remembered residents of South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe:

"I also wish to send my prayers to the victims of the floods that have hit southern Africa in recent days,” Leo said.

Weeks of torrential rains and flooding across the three countries have left more than 100 people dead. South Africa on Sunday declared the situation a national disaster.