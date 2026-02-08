Catholic Pope Leo XIV calls for an end to violence in Nigeria

Catholic Pope Leo XIV, speaking to crowds in St Peter’s Square after Sunday’s noonday prayer, has called for an end to ongoing violence in Nigeria.

Gunmen killed three villagers and abducted 11 people Saturday, including a Catholic priest, while at least 170 were killed in Woro earlier in the week.

Kaduna's Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan said men had attacked the priest’s residence in the Kauru local government area of Kaduna state during the afternoon.

"It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria leading to a heavy loss of life," the Pope said.

“I express my prayerful closeness to all victims of violence and terrorism. I hope that the authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of every citizen.”

The recent uptick in violence has escalated fears that attacks by various armed groups and extremists is spreading with Nigerians increasingly critical of government efforts to stop it.

This attack is the latest in a cycle of violence that has surged in the conflict-battered north of the country.

More than 150 Christians were abducted from three churches in another part of Kaduna in January before being released this week.

Finally, the Pope called on the faithful to continue praying for peace.

“History teaches us that strategies based on economic and military power offer no future for humanity. The future lies in respect and brotherhood among peoples,” he said.