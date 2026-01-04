Celebrations in South Florida as Venezuelans react to Maduro’s capture

South Florida erupted in celebration as news broke of the U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuelans in the region draped flags over their shoulders and chanted “liberty,” marking a moment many had long hoped for.

“It’s a combination of feelings, of course,” said Alejandra Arrieta, a Venezuelan living in South Florida. “There’s fear. There’s excitement. We’ve been waiting for this for so many years. Something had to happen in Venezuela. We all need freedom. There are a lot of political prisoners, and we’re very concerned about what’s going to happen. After all this, the uncertainty… we don’t know. But everyone is very, very excited.”

While the celebrations were heartfelt, the operation has also left many asking what comes next for their homeland. Alexa Perez, another Venezuelan in South Florida, expressed mixed emotions of relief and hope. “I can’t say how happy I am because I don’t know any other government,” she said. “It’s been so many years of suffering. I haven’t seen my family for six years, and I can’t wait to hug them. We’ve been waiting for this for years, and we are hardworking people. I’ve been here working since day one.”

US officials have said they plan to temporarily run Venezuela and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other nations. The announcement has fueled both optimism and uncertainty among the Venezuelan diaspora.