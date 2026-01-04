Fear and uncertainty sweep Venezuela after US operation targets President Maduro

Fear and uncertainty are spreading across Venezuela following what US officials describe as a dramatic American military operation targeting President Nicolás Maduro.

In a surprise strike early Saturday, US forces launched what Washington called a large-scale assault, with officials saying Maduro was seized during the operation and flown out of the country. US President Donald Trump announced the move on social media hours later, saying the action followed months of escalating pressure on Maduro’s government.

In the capital, Caracas, residents say daily life has been thrown into chaos. Many rushed to shops to buy food and basic supplies, fearing shortages and further instability as rumors and uncertainty spread.

“How do I feel? Scared, like everyone,” said Caracas resident Noris Prada. “Venezuelans woke up scared. Many families couldn’t sleep. I’ve been on the street, I just got back from Maracay. Everything is blocked, everything is bad, very bad.”

Maduro’s government has condemned the US action as an “imperialist attack,” a claim echoed by some residents in the capital who expressed anger and fear over foreign involvement.

“They impose the law, the US,” said electrician Alfonso Valdez. “They are the police of the world. Assassin police. They are not normal people.”

US media reports say Maduro and his wife are now in custody in New York. President Trump said the United States would “run” Venezuela until what he described as a safe, proper, and judicious political transition can be carried out.