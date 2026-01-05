Amnesty accuses Uganda of torture and mass arrests ahead of January elections

Amnesty International is accusing Ugandan security forces of torture and arbitrary arrests as the country heads toward elections on January 15. President Yoweri Museveni, now 81, is seeking to extend his four-decade rule, amid growing claims that repression is intensifying to silence the opposition.

Amnesty says it has gathered evidence of security officers beating protesters and firing tear gas at supporters of the National Unity Platform, led by singer turned politician Bobi Wine, who previously challenged Museveni in the disputed 2021 election.

That vote was marred by allegations of irregularities and state violence.

Tensions escalated further on November 28, when an NUP supporter was killed at a rally.

Police said they were dispersing a violent crowd, but the victim’s family told Amnesty they were blocked from witnessing the postmortem and were never given a death certificate.

Amnesty has documented 400 arrests of NUP supporters in recent months.

Several detainees reported being beaten, pepper-sprayed, and tasered.

One man described being dragged from a vehicle and sprayed directly in the mouth during a rally in Kampala.

As election day approaches, fears are rising of an internet shutdown, similar to 2021.

The government denies any such plans, though it warns that broadcasting riots or unlawful processions is prohibited.