Putin calendars sell fast as Russians prepare for the new year

As Russia prepares to usher in the New Year, calendars featuring President Vladimir Putin have become a popular — and sometimes debated — seasonal item in Moscow bookstores.
Shop workers say demand has been brisk. “Demand is very high,” said Yelizaveta Sokovykh, a bookstore employee in the Russian capital. “We had calendars with Vladimir Vladimirovich, but they sold out very quickly. There are literally a few left. But we’re expecting deliveries soon.”
Selling calendars with political leaders has become a familiar tradition ahead of Novy God, Russia’s biggest winter celebration, a holiday that dates back to Soviet times when New Year replaced Christmas as the main festive event.
Among residents, reactions are mixed. Some embrace the imagery. “I have a wall clock with his portrait,” said Moscow resident Irina Fomichyova, adding that it feels more practical than a calendar that expires after a year.
Others are less enthusiastic. “I prefer art,” said Andrey Sokolov. “A president is more of a formality — something you hang up at work.”
Putin has dominated Russian politics for a quarter of a century, and as 2026 approaches, his image remains firmly embedded in both public life and everyday culture — even in holiday gift ideas.
