US pledges $2 billion to UN aid amid deep foreign assistance cuts

The United States has announced a 2 billion pledge dollar for UN humanitarian aid, a move the Trump administration calls generous, but critics say falls far short of past commitments.

The funding comes as Washington continues to slash foreign assistance, warning UN agencies to "adapt, shrink, or die".

The 2 billion dollars will be placed into an umbrella fund, allowing the US to tightly control how money is distributed, a major shift that has alarmed humanitarian workers and already triggered deep cuts to programs and staff worldwide.

To put the number in perspective: US humanitarian support for UN-backed programs has reached as much as 17 billion dollars a year in recent years. Officials say only 8 to 10 billion dollars of that was voluntary, on top of billions more in mandatory UN dues. The administration argues the pledge preserves America’s role as the world’s largest humanitarian donor.

But critics warn the cuts are shortsighted, driving millions closer to hunger, displacement, and disease, while weakening US influence abroad. The decision caps a year of crisis for UN agencies already struggling after sweeping US and Western aid reductions.