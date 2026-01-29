U.S. and AU agree to create taskforce to bolster relations

Officials from the U.S. and African Union met in Addis Ababa on Wedesday to discuss ties.

Together they green lighted a deal to create a task force between the two sides, in order to boost infrastructure and investment.

For the chairperson of the African Union commission, it’s a win win.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said, "we live in a globalised world. I believe that we all need each other. The United States needs Africa for its resources, wealth, etc. And Africa also needs the United States for its expertise, technology and investment. I think it is very important to reiterate here that Africa is ready to continue working with the United States. Africa considers its partnership with the United States to be a strategic one."

A sentiment shared by Christopher Landau, US Deputy Secretary of State, who said, ''it's in our interest to have a stable and prosperous Africa. Africa presents many economic and commercial opportunities."

A joint statement noted that the task force seeks to enhance economic partnerships between the U.S. and Africa, shore up economic security and help job creation.

The statement also stressed that the creation of high quality infrastructure that helps trade is key to boosting Africa’s economy.