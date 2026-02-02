Mozambique floods cut off communities as UN agencies struggle to respond

Mozambique is grappling with its worst flooding in decades, just months after recovering from a devastating drought. Nearly 700,000 people have been affected, with over 100,000 forced into temporary shelters as homes, farmland, and roads were submerged. The United Nations warns severe overcrowding is creating dangerous conditions, particularly for women, girls, the elderly, and those with disabilities.

The World Food Programme says it is scaling up to reach 450,000 people with life-saving food and nutrition assistance, but urgently needs $32 million to do so.

Specialized vehicles, boats, trucks, aircraft, and helicopters are being deployed to reach isolated communities cut off by washed-out roads and bridges.

UN agencies stress the risks are far from over. With continued rainfall forecast, more displacement is expected, and urgent international support is critical.

Ross Smith, WFP’s emergency response chief, says funding is down 40 percent from last year, straining efforts to respond.

The UNHCR is also seeking $38.2 million for 2026 to provide protection and support services in overcrowded shelters, where the most vulnerable face heightened risks of violence, exploitation, and lack of basic services.