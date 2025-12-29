Reopening of Libya's National Museum after 14 years offers hope of return to stability

Shuttered for 14 years, the reopening of Libya's National Museum offers hope for a return to stability and consolidation of national identity.

After 14 years of closure due to civil war, Libya's national museum finally reopened its doors, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the country's rich and complex history.

The oil-rich Mediterranean country has struggled to protect its heritage against the backdrop of years of war, turmoil and unrest, but the reopening of the major museum in Tripoli offers a new and hopeful beginning.

It’s a "cultural fortress" storing much of Libya's history in one building, said Kamal Yousef, the administrative director.

During the years of closure and chaos in the country, the museum took precautions to safeguard the artifacts, but no theft was attempted, Yousef added.

The museum displays many historic Greek and Roman statues, along with a wealth of antiquated artifacts including mummies from archaeological sites across the country.

Visitors view Greek artifacts displayed at the National Museum in Tripoli, Libya, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. AP Photo

One of the most famous artifacts that moved the public was a frail child mummy, about 5400 years old, and hailing from Uan Muhuggiag, an ancient site in the south of the country, according to the Smithsonian.

National identity

Libya has been wrecked by violence since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

The country was after that split for years between rival administrations in the east and the west, each supported by an array of militias and foreign governments.

Visitor Wael Mabrouk, who toured the museum his children was grateful it is back in operation. "I took this opportunity to teach the little ones about Libya's wonderful history,” he said.

As Libya navigates constant change, its national museum may serve as a compass to young and old generations alike.