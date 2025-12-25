Pretoria's Lawley Street lights up for Christmas

South Africa
One street in South Africa's Pretoria has been bringing festive joy to thousands of people for over 30 years.
Since the early 1990s, residents of Lawley street have been brightening their neighbourhood with Christmas lights every December.
Visitors travel from other cities and nearby towns to see the beautiful lights while enjoying food, drinks and live entertainment from local bands.
Nianka Kouakou is a resident in Pretoria. She and her family have been visiting the street for around 10 or 12 years. "I think just the energy of everyone coming together, I love how everyone during Christmas is so friendly, families come together," Kouakou said.
Another Pretoria resident, Tisetso Kekan, said it’s his first time coming to see the lights. "I would recommend it and I would do it time and time again,” he said.
