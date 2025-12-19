Nigerians marvel at Lagos Christmas lights despite national insecurity

Nigerians in Lagos gathered around to see the Christmas lights on Friday night. Families were posing for photographs and videos despite widespread concerns over insecurity and rising living costs across Nigeria.

Many inhabitants came together with families and friends in Lagos to take pictures along decorated streets near illuminated Christmas trees, reindeer figures and tunnels of light.

“There is need for people to make memories in respect of how insecure the country is,” said chef Simeony Ogboru, who visited the display with his partner. “No matter how insecure, the place is, we still need to come out just to make ourselves happy.”

Nigeria has faced persistent security challenges this year, including kidnappings and violent attacks in several regions, alongside high inflation that has squeezed household incomes.

Still, public holiday events and festive attractions continue to draw crowds in major cities. For many, the outing was less about celebration and more about escape.

“It's been a long year, so it's better for people to come around to cool off their head and have a good time,” said developer Usman Adebanjo, who was visiting for the first time.