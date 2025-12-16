Lagos Dog Carnival returns for its 7th edition

Dogs all dressed up in costumes and designer outfits paraded down a walkway in Nigeria on Saturday as the annual Lagos Dog Carnival returned for its seventh edition.

Hundreds of dogs, ranging from local breeds to imported bulldogs, huskies and poodles, walked the red carpeted walkway as owners were able to show off their pets as well as meet other likeminded dog owners.

For some dog lovers, the carnival is an opportunity for their four-legged friends to strut their stuff.

"I always feel excited dressing Coco up," says Nkechi Obichere, as she gets her dog Coco ready for the carnival. "It's always a challenge looking for the best outfit for my baby girl. Her mother is a fashionista, and so she has to always dress her best because she's also my little fashionista.”

The carnival’s theme this year was furry kings and queens and Coco earned her crown.

"I feel very happy that Coco won something at the Dog Carnival, Princess Royale," Obichere says. "At least our outfits made her stand out, and she did a good walk on the runway.”

Responsible ownership

Jackie Idimogu, the carnival's organiser, said the idea was to bring together owners and celebrate them and help their dogs socialise.

"It's important we bring our dogs to carnivals like this because of socialisation. Pet socialisation is key to having a good and responsible pet at home," said Jackie Idimogu.

Even though the number of participants was down from prior years, Idimogu said she was happy that the dog community was expanding and that people were becoming more aware of how to treat them.