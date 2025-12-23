Ghana distances itself from ‘Detty December’ label despite tourism boom

Ghana’s government wants to move away from the popular phrase “Detty December”, saying the label carries meanings it does not want associated with the country, even as end-of-year celebrations continue to draw tens of thousands of visitors.

Kofi Okyere-Darko, Ghana’s Director of Diaspora Affairs, said he is personally uncomfortable with the term and does not want it linked to Ghana’s national image.

“On a personal level, I don’t want the word ‘detty’ associated with anything Ghana,” he told the BBC on the sidelines of the Ghana Diaspora Summit in Accra. “That’s something I’m not very comfortable with.”

The phrase “Detty December”, commonly used in Ghana and Nigeria, refers to the intense party season at the end of the year. The word “detty” comes from West African Pidgin and literally means “dirty”, but is widely used to describe carefree fun and excess.

Government pushes ‘December in Ghana’ branding

Despite the popularity of the phrase among young people, the Ghanaian government avoids using it in official campaigns. Instead, it promotes a tourism brand known as “December in Ghana”.

Mr Okyere-Darko said the name “Detty December” is not recognised by the government, even though it has become widely used online and on social media.

“The young people somehow prefer ‘Detty December’, but officially, that’s not the name,” he said.

He added that Ghana’s appeal goes beyond a single month, noting that visitors had been travelling to the country long before the phrase became popular.

“People started coming to Ghana a long time ago,” he said. “I remember December in Ghana at the turn of the millennium, with initiatives like Akwaaba UK.”

He also welcomed ideas to modernise the branding in a way that still connects with younger audiences, suggesting that “December in Ghana” could be shortened to “D-I-G”, adding: “Let’s dig it.”

From music festivals to global stars

The phrase “Detty December” gained traction around eight years ago, after Nigerian musician Mr Eazi launched his Detty Rave festival in Accra.

Today, December in Ghana is packed with concerts, festivals and parties that attract visitors from across the world. Many of those arriving are from the African diaspora, particularly from the United States and Europe, with visitors ranging from their early 20s to mid-40s.

Accra becomes especially busy during this period, with tourists socialising and attending events throughout the week.

This year’s line-up includes performances by US hip-hop star Busta Rhymes, who appeared at the Rhythm and Brunch concert in Accra, and UK rapper Giggs, who is set to perform at the Afro Paradise festival on 31 December.

Ghanaian music icons are also taking centre stage. Dancehall pioneer Samini and hip-life legend Reggie Rockstone are among local artists billed for major shows later this month.

Economic boost and local concerns

The December festivities provide a significant boost to Ghana’s economy. In December last year, more than 125,000 international visitors arrived in the country, many of them from the diaspora.

That figure was higher than arrivals recorded in any other month, continuing a trend seen over the past three years.

Ghana has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for Africans and people of African descent worldwide. In 2019, the government launched the Year of Return initiative, encouraging members of the diaspora to visit, invest and reconnect with their heritage.

While many welcome the influx of visitors, some residents have raised concerns about rising prices, overcrowding and heavy traffic during the festive season.

Beyond partying

This year, December in Ghana is no longer just about nightlife and concerts.

Alongside entertainment events, there has been a rise in investment forums, networking sessions and cultural exhibitions. These gatherings aim to connect members of the diaspora with opportunities in property, mining, fashion and textiles.

For officials, the shift reflects a broader effort to position Ghana not only as a party destination, but as a place for long-term engagement, business and cultural exchange.