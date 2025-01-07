Thousands gather for Ethiopian orthodox Christmas celebrations

On Monday, thousands of Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia came together to celebrate Christmas, donning traditional all-white garments as they participated in prayers and midnight mass to honor the birth of Jesus Christ and the conclusion of a 43-day fasting period.

Ethiopia follows the Julian calendar, which places Christmas on January 7th and the new year on September 11th.

Menalem Eshetu, a devoted follower of the Orthodox faith, expressed his joy, stating, "We are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, and our hearts are filled with happiness. We eagerly anticipate the organization of more spiritual events in the future."

Isaias Seyoum, a priest at Selassie Church in Addis Ababa, shared his thoughts, saying, "Our gathering here goes beyond just celebrating the festival... We strive to perform good deeds as we leave this place...These holidays allow us to assist the less fortunate, uplift the weak, and foster a sense of unity among us..."

This year's festivities occur against the backdrop of recent earthquakes in the Afar, Amhara, and Oromia regions, which have displaced many and caused significant property damage.

Throughout the country, millions of Christians uphold their traditions by slaughtering animals and gathering with family to break their fast after midnight.

This celebration typically follows a church service and culminates in a feast featuring generous portions of meat shared among loved ones.