Ethiopians mark Easter with calls for peace and love amid ongoing conflict

Ethiopians marked Easter festivities with vows to embrace sacrifice, love and peace in a country facing armed conflict and other challenges.

During Fasika, as Easter is known, Christians of all denominations - including the majority Orthodox group - come together to celebrate Jesus' death and resurrection.

For some Ethiopians, religious festivals in recent months have acquired more meaning amid conflict in the Amhara region and instability in neighbouring Tigray, where a vicious war ended with a peace deal in 2022.

At Bole Medhanialem Church in Addis Ababa, large crowds of worshipers took part in religious services on Good Friday.

Leul Adbaru, a priest, emphasized the importance of understanding the sacrifice made by Jesus, urging the faithful to reflect on its meaning.

"Since our God, who died out of love, desires love, we ought therefore to live in love,” he said.

Across the Ethiopian capital and the nation there were lengthy church services followed by the marking of the end of a 55-day fast for Ethiopia’s most vulnerable citizens impacted by skyrocketing inflation, high unemployment and conflict.

Fitsum Getachew, a labourer, waited hours to be served at Medehanyalem church along with hundreds of worshippers who had joined him to take part in a feast that included serving traditional raw meat which many can no longer afford because of the rising cost of living.

While the slaughtering of animals is a ritual for such a holiday, many citizens have been forced to rely on the generosity of local charities in order to embrace the annual traditions of Easter this year.

"Praise be to God! At this feast prepared by our devout mothers we have partaken of all things, even chunks of raw meat and we are giving thanks unto God,” said Getachew.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, called for Ethiopians to embrace humility, reconciliation and consultation as the nation of more than 125 million people continues to face civil unrest and conflict in parts of various parts of the country.