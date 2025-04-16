Ethiopians in Washington D.C. keep ancient language and orthodox traditions alive

In the heart of Washington, D.C., the sound of ancient Ge’ez chants echoes from Re’ese Adbarat Debre Selam Kidist Mariam Church, a spiritual home for thousands of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians preserving centuries-old traditions.

Worshippers, draped in traditional white netela shawls, bow in reverence and fill the church with prayers and incense smoke, symbols deeply rooted in the church’s 2,000-year-old liturgy.

“Our tradition is ancient. It comes from apostolic times,” said Abraham Habte-Sellassie, a priest, or kesis, at DSK Mariam Church. “We believe in the Bible, but we also believe in the holy tradition and the two are not separate.”

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church in D.C. serves not just as a place of worship, but as a cultural and spiritual anchor for the largest Ethiopian diaspora community in the U.S. With more than 1,500 registered members and over 4,000 weekly attendees, the church is deeply committed to passing on faith and language to younger generations.

“These kids, if they learn the tradition, the language, and the faith, they can find balance in a hectic, material-driven world,” said Habte-Sellassie.

To engage the youth, services are offered in both Amharic and English, with translations displayed on screens. The rituals, from removing shoes upon entry to kissing the Gospel as it's carried through the congregation, are rich in symbolism. “Every act here has deep meaning,” explained Beza Bililigne, a deacon and youth leader.

For 21-year-old church member Kannazegelila Mezgebu, the church is more than a spiritual space—it’s home. “The Ethiopian Orthodox Church has so many beautiful rituals. Every day has a deep meaning,” she said. “When I’m here, I feel surrounded by my people. It truly feels like home.”

Through tradition, language, and faith, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in D.C. stands as a living bridge between ancient heritage and modern diaspora life.