Christmas arrives in Egypt

Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Christians flocked to attend Christmas Eve mass across the predominantly Muslim country on Monday evening.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attended mass at the Cathedral of Nativity of Christ in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo.

The service was led by Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of Saint Mark Episcopate.

This year’s celebration was overshadowed by regional conflicts in Syria, Lebanon, and the war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip, on Egypt’s eastern borders.

Speaking during the service, el-Sissi said anxiety was perhaps "justified".

"We have been living under difficult circumstances for a very long time. God willing, things will pass peacefully," he told the congregation.

Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Christians account for about 10% of its 105 million population.

They celebrate Christmas on January 7.