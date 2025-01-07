Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Christmas arrives in Egypt

An Egyptian Coptic Orthodox bishop leads prayers at Virgin Mary Church in Cairo, Egypt   -  
Copyright © africanews
Amr Nabil/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Christians flocked to attend Christmas Eve mass across the predominantly Muslim country on Monday evening.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attended mass at the Cathedral of Nativity of Christ in the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo.

The service was led by Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of Saint Mark Episcopate.

This year’s celebration was overshadowed by regional conflicts in Syria, Lebanon, and the war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip, on Egypt’s eastern borders.

Speaking during the service, el-Sissi said anxiety was perhaps "justified".

"We have been living under difficult circumstances for a very long time. God willing, things will pass peacefully," he told the congregation.

Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Christians account for about 10% of its 105 million population.

They celebrate Christmas on January 7.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..