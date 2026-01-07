Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Eve in Addis Ababa

Thousands of Orthodox Christians dressed in white celebrated Christmas Eve in Addis Ababa’s Meskel Square on Tuesday.

The candlelight ceremony in Ethiopia’s capital was followed by an all-night church service, marking the end of 43 days of fasting.

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar, which runs 13 days later than the Gregorian calendar used by Catholics and Protestants.

“The feeling here is absolutely phenomenal. Everyone is happy. Everyone is spiritually joyous," said Estifanos Girma, deacon of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, in the square.

Ethiopia itself has had little peace this year. The war in the Tigray region ended in 2022 but the country’s two largest regions, Amhara and Oromia are facing ethnic-based insurgencies that threaten internal security.

But Addis Ababa is thriving after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali spent billions of dollars on a face lift that includes bike lanes, a conference center, parks and museums.

General elections are scheduled for June.