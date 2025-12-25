Pope Leo calls for peace in countries torn by wars on Christmas Day

Pope Leo XIV during his first Christmas Day message on Thursday called for “peace and consolation” for victims of “injustice, political stability, religious persecution and terrorism”, citing Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Congo.

He also urged dialogue to address “numerous challenges” in Latin America, reconciliation in Myanmar, the restoration of “the ancient friendship between Thailand and Cambodia,'' and assistance for the suffering of those hit by natural disasters in South Asia and Oceania.

The first US pontiff addressed some 26,000 people from the loggia overlooking St. Peter's Square for the traditional papal “Urbi et Orbi'' address, Latin for “From the City to the World,’’.

While the crowd gathered under a steady downpour during the papal Mass inside St. Peter's basilica, the rain had subsided by the time Leo took a brief tour of the square in the pope mobile, then spoke to the crowd from the loggia.

Earlier, Leo led the Christmas Day Mass from the central altar beneath the balustrade of St. Peter’s Basilica, adorned with floral garlands and clusters of red poinsettias.

White flowers were set at the feet of a statue of Mary, mother of Jesus, whose birth is celebrated on Christmas Day.

In his homily, Leo underlined that peace can emerge only through dialogue.

Thousands of people packed the basilica for the pope’s first Christmas Day Mass, holding aloft their smartphones to capture images of the opening procession.

This Christmas season marks the winding down of the Holy Year celebrations, which will close on Jan. 6, the Catholic Epiphany holiday marking the visit of the three wise men to the baby Jesus in Bethlehem.