Nigeria and Tanzania get ready to face off in Fez in round one of AFCON Group C

Nigeria has been training ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations opener against Tanzania in the first round of Group C on Tuesday.

After failing to qualify for next year’s World Cup, Nigeria are hoping for better luck at the continental tournament.

Three-time AFCON champions, they’ll also face Tunisia and Uganda in Group C and are among the favourites to win the group.

Tanzania was also getting ready on Monday for Tuesday night’s face off in Fez.

It’s just their third time at the tournament and they’re coming in with interim coach Miguel Gamondi who has only been with the team for a month, after previous coach Hemed Suleiman was fired.

In their last official match, the Super Eagles beat Tanzania 1-0 at the 2016 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tuesday match kicks off in Fez at 6.30 pm local time.