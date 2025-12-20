Gaza: Egypt, Russia urge strict implementation of ceasefire deal

Palestine
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed Friday the importance of maintaining a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to ensure stability in the region.
Speaking during a joint news conference with Lavrov on the sidelines of the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo, Abdelatty said Egypt is continuing its efforts to push for the launch of the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza.
Abdelaty and Lavrov also stressed the need to fully implement the U.N. Security Council resolution, including upholding the ceasefire, allowing unrestricted and unconditional aid into Gaza, and reopening the Rafah crossing from both sides.
Abdelatty urged the international community to step up pressure on Israel to halt what he described as daily ceasefire violations.
01:09
Sudan tops humanitarian crisis watchlist for third year in a row
01:00
New video shows Gaza hostages celebrating Hanukkah before their deaths
00:03
Floodwaters devastate Gaza camps amid ongoing humanitarian crisis
01:00
Pix of the Day: December 11, 2025
Go to video
SA withdraws Palestinian visa privileges over charter flight row
01:33
Israeli prime minister requests pardon on longstanding corruption case