Gaza: Egypt, Russia urge strict implementation of ceasefire deal

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed Friday the importance of maintaining a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to ensure stability in the region.

Speaking during a joint news conference with Lavrov on the sidelines of the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo, Abdelatty said Egypt is continuing its efforts to push for the launch of the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Abdelaty and Lavrov also stressed the need to fully implement the U.N. Security Council resolution, including upholding the ceasefire, allowing unrestricted and unconditional aid into Gaza, and reopening the Rafah crossing from both sides.

Abdelatty urged the international community to step up pressure on Israel to halt what he described as daily ceasefire violations.