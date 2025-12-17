Morocco steps up nationwide response to extreme winter weather

Morocco has launched a major nationwide emergency response as extreme winter weather — including freezing temperatures, heavy rain, snow and flash floods — impacts large parts of the country. Authorities on Tuesday rolled out emergency aid targeting some 28 provinces affected by the severe conditions.

The operation aims to support tens of thousands of families with essential food supplies, blankets and other relief, with officials expecting to reach around 73,000 households in need. Red alerts have been issued for heavy snowfall — up to 80 centimetres in the High Atlas mountains — while much of central and northern Morocco faces orange alerts for intense rainfall.

The harsh weather has already taken a heavy toll: flash floods in the coastal city of Safi killed at least 37 people, damaged dozens of homes and swept away vehicles over the weekend. (

Under the national response plan, authorities are mobilising resources to ensure access to remote and high-altitude areas and maintain critical services. Road clearance teams, monitoring centres and provincial vigilance committees are working to keep routes open and respond quickly to emergencies.

Officials also warn of ongoing cold and snowy conditions and are urging residents to remain cautious, especially when travelling. The relief efforts reflect Morocco’s broader strategy to protect vulnerable communities and mitigate the impacts of what authorities describe as unusually severe winter weather.