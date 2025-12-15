AU condemns deadly attack on Jewish community in Australia

The African Union has condemned what it called the “heinous terrorist attack” targeting the Jewish community in Australia.

The attack on Sydney’s Bondi Beach killed at least 15 people who had gathered at the popular spot to celebrate Hanukkah. A 10-year-old girl, a rabbi and a Holocaust survivor were among the dead.

In a statement on Sunday, the chairperson of the African Union extended his condolences to the victims’ families and said the AU rejects terrorism in all its forms.

The massacre underscores the imperative of protecting all communities from hatred, violence and extremism, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said. He called for unity and cooperation among states and societies to prevent radicalisation, counter violent extremism and ensure accountability for those responsible.

The attack is the deadliest shooting in Australia in almost three decades.

Authorities say the shooters were a father and son. One of the gunmen was shot and killed by police. The other, a 24-year-old man, is being treated for gunshot wounds.

At least 38 others were being treated at hospitals on Monday morning, several of them in a critical condition.