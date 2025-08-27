Australia expels Iran ambassador over terror plot links

Iran’s Ambassador to Australia, Ahmad Sadeghi, emerged from his embassy in Canberra on Wednesday, a day after he was told he will be expelled from the country.

Sadeghi was seen boarding his car and leaving the embassy grounds, before returning a short time later. It is unclear where he was going, but Sadeghi has several days before he has to leave Australia.

Australia has rejected Iran’s denial that it was behind arson attacks last year on a kosher restaurant in Sydney and a Melbourne synagogue.

It says its spy agency has “credible intelligence” that the attacks were directed by Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The agency says it traced funding for the attacks to Iran, even as it says the criminal elements behind the incidents were likely unaware that Tehran was their puppet master.

Australia’s government plans to list the IRGC - whose influence stretches beyond military and intelligence to politics, education, and the economy – as a terrorist group.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday that Iran had "crossed a line."

"It is unacceptable for a foreign regime to orchestrate or engage in violent acts on Australian soil. We wanted to send a clear message. That clear message has been sent," she said.

Operations at Australia's embassy in Tehran have been suspended, with all of its diplomats already out of the country.

Iran accuses Canberra of expelling its ambassador to "appease Israel" after Australia said it would recognise a Palestinian state.