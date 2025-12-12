Six African women break barriers in Forbes 2025 power list

Forbes has unveiled its 2025 list of the world’s 100 most powerful women, highlighting leaders who continue to break barriers despite global challenges for women in the workplace. In the United States alone, nearly 500,000 women quit their jobs between January and October 2025, one of the steepest declines in history.

Research by McKinsey and Lean In shows that only 54% of companies now focus on promoting women into leadership roles, down from 90% four years ago. The UN has also warned about the rise of online sexism, which is affecting women across industries.

Across Africa, women are making history in politics, business, and media. Forbes highlighted six African women whose achievements are reshaping the continent and the world.

Mary Vilakazi - South Africa

Mary Vilakazi is a chartered accountant and one of South Africa’s leading financial executives. She began her career at PwC, becoming one of the youngest partners at 27, and later served as CFO of the Mineral Services Group. She joined FirstRand in 2018 as Group COO and, on 1 April 2024, became the first woman and first Black woman to lead FirstRand Group, South Africa’s largest financial-services firm by market value.

Judith Suminwa Tuluka - Democratic Republic of Congo

Judith Suminwa Tuluka became the DRC’s first female Prime Minister in June 2024. A former UNDP official and economist, she previously served as Minister of State and Planning. Her expertise spans public finance, budgeting, programme evaluation, and national coordination.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah - Namibia

On 21 March 2025, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was sworn in as Namibia’s first female president. A veteran politician and former Vice President, she has held key government roles including minister of foreign affairs and environment. Since taking office, she has moved to reduce the country’s debt and strengthen national policies.

Mpumi Madisa - South Africa

Mpumi Madisa is the first Black woman to lead a top-40 Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed company. She became CEO of Bidvest in October 2020 after rising through multiple roles in sales, marketing, and corporate affairs. Under her leadership, Bidvest has expanded globally, restored profitability, and manages around 130,000 employees.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - Nigeria

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, one of the world’s top economists, has served as World Bank fundraiser, Gavi chair, and co-chair of the Global Commission on Economy and Climate. On 1 March 2021, she became the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization and was reappointed for a second term in 2024.

Mo Abudu - Nigeria

Mo Abudu is a Nigerian media entrepreneur and founder of EbonyLife Media, shaping African storytelling globally. In 2025, TIME Magazine named her one of the “100 Most Influential People in the World.” She recently launched the Afro Film Fund, a US$50 million initiative to produce African-origin films and series, and expanded her brand to the UK with EbonyLife Place London.